2018 Jeep Compass

93,374 KM

Details Description Features

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

905-371-2277

NORTH 4X4/ BACKUP CAM/ REMOTE START/ CLEAN CARFAX

NORTH 4X4/ BACKUP CAM/ REMOTE START/ CLEAN CARFAX

Location

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

93,374KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6529707
  • VIN: 3C4NJDBB1JT205999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,374 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 JEEP COMPASS NORTH 4X4  * * * NEW Arrival * * *

REARVIEW CAMERA | PROXIMITY KEY | REMOTE ENGINE START | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY

2 Sets of Keys. Push Button Start. Auto Engine Start/Stop. 2.4L 4CYL Engine. Leatherette Interior. Bluetooth. Parking Sensors. 4WD Lock. USB/Aux Input. 12V Outlet. Fog Lights. Tinted Windows. Roof Rails. Rear Wiper. Heated Exterior Mirrors. Leather Wrap Steering Wheel. Rear Defrost. Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel. Split Folding Rear Seats. Steering Wheel Controls. Voice Controls. Cruise Control. Trip Computer. Automatic Headlights. Traction Control. Conventional Spare Tire. Auto Dimming Mirror.
___
ON SALE NOW for ONLY $19,998 +tax & licensing. Safety Certification INCLUDED -- at NO EXTRA CHARGE! Ask us about our financing solutions for all types of credit backgrounds!

For more details about this JEEP COMPASS NORTH 4X4 or to make an appointment to see it in person, please feel free to contact us at any time, we'd be happy to assist you. 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com

This vehicle comes with a complete professional detail inside & out, and a multi-point inspection and safety certification from our Licensed Mechanic Team. Take the risk out of your next car buy and make MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA your trusted partner.
___
MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

