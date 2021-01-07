+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2018 JEEP COMPASS NORTH 4X4 * * * NEW Arrival * * *
REARVIEW CAMERA | PROXIMITY KEY | REMOTE ENGINE START | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY
2 Sets of Keys. Push Button Start. Auto Engine Start/Stop. 2.4L 4CYL Engine. Leatherette Interior. Bluetooth. Parking Sensors. 4WD Lock. USB/Aux Input. 12V Outlet. Fog Lights. Tinted Windows. Roof Rails. Rear Wiper. Heated Exterior Mirrors. Leather Wrap Steering Wheel. Rear Defrost. Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel. Split Folding Rear Seats. Steering Wheel Controls. Voice Controls. Cruise Control. Trip Computer. Automatic Headlights. Traction Control. Conventional Spare Tire. Auto Dimming Mirror.
ON SALE NOW for ONLY $19,998 +tax & licensing. Safety Certification INCLUDED -- at NO EXTRA CHARGE! Ask us about our financing solutions for all types of credit backgrounds!
For more details about this JEEP COMPASS NORTH 4X4 or to make an appointment to see it in person, please feel free to contact us at any time, we'd be happy to assist you. 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com
This vehicle comes with a complete professional detail inside & out, and a multi-point inspection and safety certification from our Licensed Mechanic Team. Take the risk out of your next car buy and make MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA your trusted partner.
MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.
