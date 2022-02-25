Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

118,413 KM

Details Description Features

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
Niagara Pre-Owned

289-214-1108

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit | Laguna Leather

Location

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

118,413KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Stock #: 900022A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFJG0JC158518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,413 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful hard to find Style and Substance SUV. With features to make your drive simply awesome! Picture enjoying Navigation, Apple CarPlay, an 825 Watt Amplifier, SiriusXM Radio Service, Premium Laguna Leather Seats, and more!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Bright dual exhaust tips
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
19 Speakers
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Audio memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Quick Order Package 2BR
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Auto high-beam headlights
SIGNATURE LEATHER-WRAPPED INT. PKG.
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4' Display
Wheels: 20' x 8' Full-Polished Aluminum w/Satin
Natura Plus Leather Front Vented Seats
Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian
Power moonroof: CommandView

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

