2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

900022A VIN: 1C4RJFJG0JC158518

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 900022A

Mileage 118,413 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Front Reading Lights Leather shift knob Garage door transmitter Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler Normal Duty Suspension Front Anti-Roll Bar 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Headlight cleaning Bright dual exhaust tips Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 19 Speakers Additional Features Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Genuine wood dashboard insert Audio memory Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Quick Order Package 2BR Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Speed-Sensitive Wipers AM/FM radio: SiriusXM High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon Auto high-beam headlights SIGNATURE LEATHER-WRAPPED INT. PKG. Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4' Display Wheels: 20' x 8' Full-Polished Aluminum w/Satin Natura Plus Leather Front Vented Seats Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian Power moonroof: CommandView

