Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Sedona

130,941 KM

Details Features

$26,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Sedona

2018 Kia Sedona

SX+

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Sedona

SX+

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 10283202
  2. 10283202
  3. 10283202
  4. 10283202
  5. 10283202
  6. 10283202
  7. 10283202
  8. 10283202
  9. 10283202
  10. 10283202
  11. 10283202
  12. 10283202
  13. 10283202
  14. 10283202
  15. 10283202
  16. 10283202
  17. 10283202
  18. 10283202
  19. 10283202
  20. 10283202
  21. 10283202
  22. 10283202
  23. 10283202
  24. 10283202
  25. 10283202
  26. 10283202
  27. 10283202
  28. 10283202
  29. 10283202
  30. 10283202
  31. 10283202
  32. 10283202
  33. 10283202
  34. 10283202
  35. 10283202
  36. 10283202
  37. 10283202
  38. 10283202
  39. 10283202
  40. 10283202
  41. 10283202
  42. 10283202
Contact Seller

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
130,941KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10283202
  • Stock #: CR348783A
  • VIN: KNDMC5C13J6385241

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 130,941 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

2018 Kia Sedona SX+
 130,941 KM
$26,800 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Sportage LX...
 42,466 KM
$27,998 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Wrangler 4...
 16,362 KM
$61,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory