$13,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Kia Soul
EX AT
2018 Kia Soul
EX AT
Location
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
877-378-3542
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,921KM
VIN KNDJP3A51J7556676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mysterious Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,921 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Cardinal Kia
2020 Kia Soul LX 59,139 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2024 Kia Sportage LX AWD 21,663 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte5 EX AT 72,973 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Remote buying still available.
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Cardinal Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
877-378-XXXX(click to show)
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Cardinal Kia
877-378-3542
2018 Kia Soul