2018 Land Rover Discovery

Convenience Block Heater

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Exterior Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM

Driver foot rest

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Front Cupholder

Window Grid Diversity Antenna

Carpet Floor Trim

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Manual tilt steering column

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Metal-look grille

LED brakelights

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Valet Function

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Wheels w/Silver Accents

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

4 12V DC Power Outlets

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Black Side Windows Trim

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

70 L Fuel Tank

Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature

Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Front And Rear Fog Lamps

8-Way Driver Seat

8-Way Passenger Seat

Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Streaming Audio

Aluminum Gear Shift Knob

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert

Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

InControl PROTECT Tracker System

Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage

GVWR: 2,505 kgs (5,523 lbs)

Radio: 190W Land Rover Enhanced Sound System -inc: 10 speakers

Axle Ratio: 4.544

Engine: 2.0L i4 Turbocharged Ingenium (237hp)

Smart Device Remote Engine Start

