2018 Land Rover Discovery

- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Safety
-
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Exterior
-
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Driver foot rest
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- Illuminated glove box
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Permanent locking hubs
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel
- Front Cupholder
- Window Grid Diversity Antenna
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Manual tilt steering column
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Metal-look grille
- LED brakelights
- FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Valet Function
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Wheels w/Silver Accents
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Black Side Windows Trim
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- 70 L Fuel Tank
- Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Front And Rear Fog Lamps
- 8-Way Driver Seat
- 8-Way Passenger Seat
- Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Streaming Audio
- Aluminum Gear Shift Knob
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
- Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
- InControl PROTECT Tracker System
- Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
- GVWR: 2,505 kgs (5,523 lbs)
- Radio: 190W Land Rover Enhanced Sound System -inc: 10 speakers
- Axle Ratio: 4.544
- Engine: 2.0L i4 Turbocharged Ingenium (237hp)
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start
