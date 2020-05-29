Menu
$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

Little Brothers Car Sales

905-356-9131

2018 Land Rover Discovery

2018 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE

2018 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE

Location

Little Brothers Car Sales

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

905-356-9131

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5175548
  • Stock #: 5752
  • VIN: SALCR2RX9JH765752
Exterior Colour
Narvik Black (Black)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE

Biweekly payment of $300 biweekly with the payment including taxes, O.A.C

Automatic Transmission

2.0 Four Cylinder Engine

Four Wheel Drive

Leather

Moonroof

Navigation

Back Up Camera

Nicely Equipped Vehicle

Only 24,000 KMs

Call for details or check our full inventory at:

WWW.LITTLEBROSCARSALES.COM

Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel
  • Front Cupholder
  • Window Grid Diversity Antenna
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Metal-look grille
  • LED brakelights
  • FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Valet Function
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Wheels w/Silver Accents
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • 70 L Fuel Tank
  • Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Front And Rear Fog Lamps
  • 8-Way Driver Seat
  • 8-Way Passenger Seat
  • Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Streaming Audio
  • Aluminum Gear Shift Knob
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
  • Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • InControl PROTECT Tracker System
  • Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
  • GVWR: 2,505 kgs (5,523 lbs)
  • Radio: 190W Land Rover Enhanced Sound System -inc: 10 speakers
  • Axle Ratio: 4.544
  • Engine: 2.0L i4 Turbocharged Ingenium (237hp)
  • Smart Device Remote Engine Start

