2018 Lincoln MKX

84,306 KM

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Brock Ford Sales

905-357-5410

2018 Lincoln MKX

2018 Lincoln MKX

2018 Lincoln MKX

Location

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-357-5410

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

84,306KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9514774
  • Stock #: T001LA
  • VIN: 2LMPJ8LRXJBL11259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,306 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.brockfordsales.com/occasion/Lincoln-MKX-2018-id9351405.html

Vehicle Features

Windsor and all of Canada for the Brock Ford family experience. We look forward to seeing you at our Pre-Owned department located at 4500 Drummond Road
L2E 6C7 or please call (905) 357-5410 or our toll free number 1 (800) 461 3323.
2018 LINCOLN MKX SPECIFICATIONS City 14.3L/100Km Highway 10.3L/100Km Model: MKX Trim Level: RESERVE Category: SUV Exterior Color: Black Kilometers: 84
306 km Stock #: T001LA VIN: 2LMPJ8LRXJBL11259 Drive train: All-wheel drive Transmission: 6-Speed automatic Fuel: N.A. Engine: 3.7L Cylinders: 6 Brock Ford is a family run and operated business that has been serving the Niagara region for over 42 years...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

