$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
Brock Ford Sales
905-357-5410
2018 Lincoln MKX
2018 Lincoln MKX
Brock Ford Sales
4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
905-357-5410
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
84,306KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9514774
- Stock #: T001LA
- VIN: 2LMPJ8LRXJBL11259
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 84,306 KM
Windsor and all of Canada for the Brock Ford family experience. We look forward to seeing you at our Pre-Owned department located at 4500 Drummond Road
L2E 6C7 or please call (905) 357-5410 or our toll free number 1 (800) 461 3323.
2018 LINCOLN MKX SPECIFICATIONS City 14.3L/100Km Highway 10.3L/100Km Model: MKX Trim Level: RESERVE Category: SUV Exterior Color: Black Kilometers: 84
306 km Stock #: T001LA VIN: 2LMPJ8LRXJBL11259 Drive train: All-wheel drive Transmission: 6-Speed automatic Fuel: N.A. Engine: 3.7L Cylinders: 6 Brock Ford is a family run and operated business that has been serving the Niagara region for over 42 years...
Brock Ford Sales
4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7