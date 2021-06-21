Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Rogue

54,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

Little Brothers Car Sales

905-356-9131

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Little Brothers Car Sales

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

905-356-9131

  1. 7527985
  2. 7527985
  3. 7527985
  4. 7527985
  5. 7527985
  6. 7527985
  7. 7527985
Contact Seller

$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

54,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7527985
  • Stock #: 9415
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT8JC809415

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Nissan Rogue S

Automatic Transmission

2.5 Four Cylinder Gas Engine

Black Sport Mag Wheels

Heated Cloth Seats

Back Up Camera, Bluetooth

Only 54,000 KMs

Call for details or check our full inventory at:

WWW.LITTLEBROSCARSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Temporary spare tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Little Brothers Car Sales

2019 Ford Transit Ca...
 23,000 KM
$44,800 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Transit Co...
 65,000 KM
$23,800 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Transit Ca...
 35,000 KM
$43,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Little Brothers Car Sales

Little Brothers Car Sales

Little Brothers Car Sales

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

Call Dealer

905-356-XXXX

(click to show)

905-356-9131

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory