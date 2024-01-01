$26,867+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
ST
2018 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
877-378-3542
$26,867
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,448KM
VIN 3C6JR7DT8JG171493
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 73,448 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
2018 RAM 1500