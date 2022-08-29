2018 Toyota Tacoma

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 3 6 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9016774

9016774 Stock #: 4161

4161 VIN: 5TFC25AN4JX139843

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brwhite

Interior Colour /BLACK

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Doors 4-door

Mileage 112,367 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control Illuminated Entry Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Regular Ride Suspension Speed-Sensing Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Step Bumper Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player 6 Speakers Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Anti-whiplash front head restraints Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Auto high-beam headlights Exterior parking camera rear Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.