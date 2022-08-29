Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Tacoma

112,367 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

888-713-6204

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Tacoma

2018 Toyota Tacoma

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

4421 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C5

888-713-6204

  1. 9016774
  2. 9016774
  3. 9016774
  4. 9016774
  5. 9016774
  6. 9016774
  7. 9016774
  8. 9016774
  9. 9016774
  10. 9016774
  11. 9016774
  12. 9016774
  13. 9016774
  14. 9016774
  15. 9016774
  16. 9016774
  17. 9016774
  18. 9016774
  19. 9016774
  20. 9016774
  21. 9016774
  22. 9016774
  23. 9016774
  24. 9016774
  25. 9016774
  26. 9016774
  27. 9016774
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

112,367KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9016774
  • Stock #: 4161
  • VIN: 5TFC25AN4JX139843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brwhite
  • Interior Colour /BLACK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,367 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Regular Ride Suspension
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
6 Speakers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

2016 RAM 1500 SPORT
 128,782 KM
$30,499 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Cherokee T...
 21,191 KM
$43,999 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Odyssey EX
 251,223 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

4421 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C5

Call Dealer

888-713-XXXX

(click to show)

888-713-6204

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory