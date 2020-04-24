7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
877-378-3542
Cardinal Kia Cares We are disinfecting surfaces every hour Offering NO PAYMENTS FOR 4 MONTHS on All-New Kia models Offering NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS on all Pre-owned inventory aged 2014 + newer. White Glove Service : Home delivery of your new vehicle! If you are interested in test driving a vehicle from Cardinal Kia but do not want to visit the dealership in person, simply submit a Test Drive Request on our website for the vehicle of your choice and we will bring the vehicle to you! Odometer is 8424 kilometers below market average! fresh alignment, Black, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Black 2018 Volkswagen Beetle 2.0 TSI Trendline TRENDLINE, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Family owned and operated more than 20 years, we provide the friendly and courteous service that you deserve. All of the Pre-Owned vehicles we offer for sale go through a , vigorous safety and mechanical inspection and are thoroughly cleaned and detailed so that they are in as close to ''as new'' condition as possible. Our DAILY Ontario wide Price Checks against similar inventory make sure we are offering you the best deal possible on any vehicle in our stock. Read our Online Reviews Check us out on Facebook!***** See all of our New Pre-Owned Inventory, at http://www.cardinalkia.com/.***** We have satisfied customers from all over Ontario Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Welland, Fonthill, Fort Erie, Grimsby, Port Colborne, Beamsville, Hamilton, Smithville, Wainfleet, Stoney Creek, Hamilton Mountain, Burlington, Oakville, Ancaster and Caledonia, Mississauga, South Brampton and Hagersville.***** With easy bank financing and these great values, you can drive home in one of these great Cardinal Kia pre-owned vehicles today.
