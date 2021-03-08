Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Express

36,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

Little Brothers Car Sales

905-356-9131

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Express

2019 Chevrolet Express

2500 CARGO VAN

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Express

2500 CARGO VAN

Location

Little Brothers Car Sales

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

905-356-9131

  1. 6683894
  2. 6683894
  3. 6683894
  4. 6683894
  5. 6683894
  6. 6683894
  7. 6683894
  8. 6683894
Contact Seller

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

36,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6683894
  • Stock #: 4774
  • VIN: 1GCWGAFP8K1334774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4774
  • Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Van

Automatic Transmission

Air Conditioning

Power Windows and Power Locks

4.3 Six Cylinder Gas Engine

Balance Of Factory Warranty from Chevrolet

Only 36,000 KMs

Back Up Camera

Payment is $285 biweekly with $0 Down and Including HST OAC

All biweekly payments are based on 6.99% fixed interest. The term of the loan varies from 3 years to 7 years depending on the year of the vehicle

Call for details or check our full inventory at:

WWW.LITTLEBROSCARSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Bucket Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Trip Computer
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
WiFi Hotspot
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Little Brothers Car Sales

2018 Ford Transit
 26,000 KM
$42,800 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Transit
 25,000 KM
$42,800 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Transit
 49,000 KM
$42,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Little Brothers Car Sales

Little Brothers Car Sales

Little Brothers Car Sales

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

Call Dealer

905-356-XXXX

(click to show)

905-356-9131

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory