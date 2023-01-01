$34,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
Location
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
106,739KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10183731
- Stock #: P11006
- VIN: 1GCRYAEH7KZ279305
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,739 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Interior
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
