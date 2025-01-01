Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Trax

24,847 KM

Details Features

$19,997

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Trax

LT AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12895742

2019 Chevrolet Trax

LT AWD

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 12895742
  2. 12895742
  3. 12895742
  4. 12895742
  5. 12895742
  6. 12895742
  7. 12895742
  8. 12895742
  9. 12895742
  10. 12895742
  11. 12895742
  12. 12895742
  13. 12895742
  14. 12895742
  15. 12895742
  16. 12895742
  17. 12895742
  18. 12895742
  19. 12895742
  20. 12895742
  21. 12895742
  22. 12895742
  23. 12895742
  24. 12895742
  25. 12895742
  26. 12895742
  27. 12895742
  28. 12895742
  29. 12895742
  30. 12895742
  31. 12895742
  32. 12895742
  33. 12895742
  34. 12895742
  35. 12895742
  36. 12895742
  37. 12895742
  38. 12895742
  39. 12895742
  40. 12895742
  41. 12895742
  42. 12895742
Contact Seller

$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,847KM
VIN 3GNCJPSB0KL216848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,847 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2023 Kia Sportage EX Premium for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2023 Kia Sportage EX Premium 40,055 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Seltos EX for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2023 Kia Seltos EX 34,979 KM $26,997 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Carnival SX for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2023 Kia Carnival SX 39,560 KM $49,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

Remote buying still available.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,997

+ taxes & licensing>

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

2019 Chevrolet Trax