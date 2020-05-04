2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Safety Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Automatic Headlamps

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag

Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Liftgate

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

rear air conditioning

Heated Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C

Overhead Storage Bins Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

6 Speakers

Video Remote Control

2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Exterior Spoiler

Roof Rack

Rear Window Wiper

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights Convenience Block Heater

Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Delay-off headlights

Single Rear Overhead Console System Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Seating Power Driver Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Leather shift knob

Additional Features PREMIUM PACKAGE

Rear Parking Sensors

WIRELESS HEADPHONES

SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror

Right Power Sliding Door

ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Left Power Sliding Door

Passenger door bin

Passenger seat mounted armrest

Reclining 3rd row seat

Anti-whiplash front head restraints

Illuminated Front Door Storage

Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting

Rear swiveling reading/courtesy lamps

Front Anti-Roll Bar

3.16 Axle Ratio

Bumpers: body-colour

Front wheel independent suspension

Front heated seats

Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest

3rd row seats: split-bench

Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt

A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control

Wheels: 17' x 6.5' Tech Silver Aluminum

RADIO: 430

115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet

Garmin Navigation

Remote USB Charging Port

Radio: 430N

HDMI Port

2nd-Row Overhead 9' VGA Video Screen

Single-DVD Entertainment System

Torino Leatherette w/Suede Inserts

Sun visors w/illuminated mirrors

Quick Order Package 29B 35th Anniversary Edition

Cup Holders w/Overhead Illumination

Left 2nd Row Window Shades

Right 2nd Row Window Shades

