2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

35TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION | NAV | POWER DOORS |

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

35TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION | NAV | POWER DOORS |

Location

Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

4421 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C5

888-713-6204

$28,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4943856
  • Stock #: 3694
  • VIN: 2C4RDGCG9KR807087
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

We will beat ANY price in Ontario! At Niagara Chrysler, we will always win on price but we want to earn your business with your buying experience. Come see the difference in buying from a Local Family Owned business. No longer be a number, be treated the way we want to be treated. We will deliver anywhere in Ontario as well! Proudly Serving Niagara Falls,South Western Ontario, Welland, St.Catharines, Niagara on the Lake, Grimsby, Hamilton, Burlington, Oakville, Fort Erie, Toronto, Peel, Vaughan, and all of Ontario.

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Automatic Headlamps
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • rear air conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
  • Overhead Storage Bins
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • 6 Speakers
  • Video Remote Control
  • 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Roof Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Single Rear Overhead Console System
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
Seating
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Leather shift knob
Additional Features
  • PREMIUM PACKAGE
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • WIRELESS HEADPHONES
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
  • Right Power Sliding Door
  • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Left Power Sliding Door
  • Passenger door bin
  • Passenger seat mounted armrest
  • Reclining 3rd row seat
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Illuminated Front Door Storage
  • Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting
  • Rear swiveling reading/courtesy lamps
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • 3.16 Axle Ratio
  • Bumpers: body-colour
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • Front heated seats
  • Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
  • 3rd row seats: split-bench
  • Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
  • A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
  • Wheels: 17' x 6.5' Tech Silver Aluminum
  • RADIO: 430
  • 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
  • Garmin Navigation
  • Remote USB Charging Port
  • Radio: 430N
  • HDMI Port
  • 2nd-Row Overhead 9' VGA Video Screen
  • Single-DVD Entertainment System
  • Torino Leatherette w/Suede Inserts
  • Sun visors w/illuminated mirrors
  • Quick Order Package 29B 35th Anniversary Edition
  • Cup Holders w/Overhead Illumination
  • Left 2nd Row Window Shades
  • Right 2nd Row Window Shades

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

4421 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C5

