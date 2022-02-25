Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

13,895 KM

Details Description Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Niagara Pre-Owned

289-214-1108

Crew

Crew

Location

Niagara Pre-Owned

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

289-214-1108

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

13,895KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8286099
  • Stock #: 4061
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG4KR804337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Knuckle Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour /BLACK
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4061
  • Mileage 13,895 KM

Vehicle Description

Need room for people, plywood or other things? Here you go! Well maintained and low kms. Comes with Garmin Navigation System, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Power Sliding Doors and tailgate, Navigation and Backup Camera. PRICES INCLUDE ADMINISTRATION FEE, GLOBALI.COM REGISTRATION FEE PROGRAM, AND OMVIC FEE. TAXES AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED. PROUDLY SERVING NIAGARA FALLS, NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, WELLAND, FORT ERIE, GRIMSBY, HAMILTON, PORT COLBORNE, CRYSTAL BEACH, BURLINGTON, OAKVILLE, FONT HILL, SOUTHERN ONTARIO, THOROLD,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Leather shift knob
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.16 Axle Ratio
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Audio input jack for mobile devices
Radio: 130
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
17' x 6.5' painted aluminum wheels
3rd row seats: split-bench
Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Niagara Pre-Owned

Niagara Pre-Owned

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

289-214-1108

