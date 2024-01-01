Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Ford-Fusion-2019-id10825340.html>http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Ford-Fusion-2019-id10825340.html</a>

2019 Ford Fusion

36,041 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-357-5410

  1. 11339473
  2. 11339473
  3. 11339473
  4. 11339473
  5. 11339473
  6. 11339473
  7. 11339473
  8. 11339473
Contact Seller

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
36,041KM
VIN 3FA6P0HD9KR279079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velocity Blue Metallic (E7)
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T5196D
  • Mileage 36,041 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2019 Ford Fusion SE FWD 1.5L I4 Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brock Ford Sales

Used 2019 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2019 Ford Fusion SE 36,041 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2020 Ford Edge SEL 83,657 KM $44,699 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2020 Ford Explorer LIMITED 102,001 KM $39,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brock Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brock Ford Sales

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-357-XXXX

(click to show)

905-357-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Brock Ford Sales

905-357-5410

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Fusion