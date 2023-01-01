Menu
2019 Ford Transit

99,305 KM

$49,998

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Transit

Van T-250 148 Hi Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

2019 Ford Transit

Van T-250 148 Hi Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

99,305KM
Used
VIN 1FTYR2XM5KKA57055

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 1
  • Mileage 99,305 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Windows

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Tow Hooks

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Auxiliary Audio Input

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

