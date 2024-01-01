Menu
2019 Ford Transit

101,397 KM

Details Features

$36,443

+ tax & licensing
VAN

VAN

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

Used
101,397KM
VIN 1FTYR2XM5KKA57055

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 1
  • Stock # P11261
  • Mileage 101,397 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
