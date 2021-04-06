Menu
2019 Ford Transit

54,000 KM

Details Description

$42,800

+ tax & licensing
$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

Little Brothers Car Sales

905-356-9131

2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

Cargo Van

2019 Ford Transit

Cargo Van

Location

Little Brothers Car Sales

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

905-356-9131

$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

54,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6895284
  • Stock #: 6279
  • VIN: 1ftyr2cm5kkb66279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford T250 148" WB Medium Roof Cargo Van

Automatic Transmission

Air Conditioning

Power Windows and Power Locks

3.7 Six Cylinder Gas Engine

Only 54,000 KMs

Payment is $265 biweekly with $0 Down and Including HST OAC

All biweekly payments are based on 6.99% fixed interest. The term of the loan varies from 3 years to 7 years depending on the year of the vehicle

Call for details or check our full inventory at:

WWW.LITTLEBROSCARSALES.COM

Little Brothers Car Sales

Little Brothers Car Sales

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

