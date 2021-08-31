Menu
2019 Ford Transit

20,000 KM

Details Description Features

$44,800

+ tax & licensing
$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

Little Brothers Car Sales

905-356-9131

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

Cargo Van

2019 Ford Transit

Cargo Van

Location

Little Brothers Car Sales

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

905-356-9131

$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

20,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7687021
  • Stock #: 9642
  • VIN: 1ftyr1ym3kka89642

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 9642
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Transit T250 Low Roof Cargo Van 130" WB
Automatic Transmission

Power Windows and Power Locks

3.7 V6 Gas Engine

Partition between driver and cargo

Only 20,000 KMs

Back Up Camera

Call for details or check our full inventory at:

WWW.LITTLEBROSCARSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

