THIS VEHICLE IS CURRENTLY ON SALE AT A SPECIAL INTERNET PRICE OF $32,800. REGULAR PRICE IS $34,800.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2019 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo Van
Automatic Transmission
Cruise Control
Air Conditioning
Power Windows and Power Locks
6.0 V8 Gas Engine
Balance Of Factory Warranty from GMC
Only 17,000 KMs
Back Up Camera
Previous Rental Vehicle
Payment is $265 biweekly with $0 Down and Including HST OAC
All biweekly payments are based on 6.99% fixed interest. The term of the loan varies from 3 years to 7 years depending on the year of the vehicle
Call for details or check our full inventory at:
WWW.LITTLEBROSCARSALES.COM
Vehicle Features
Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
oil life monitor
Hill start assist
Body, standard
Suspension, front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted, all windows
Wipers, front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers
Cup holders, 3 on the engine console cover
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature and oil pressure
Warning tones, headlamp on and key-in-ignition
Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III
Defogger, side windows
Headliner, cloth, over driver and passenger
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Door, swing-out passenger-side, 60/40 split
Mirrors, outside manual, Black
Assist handles, driver and right-front passenger
Console, engine cover with open storage bin
Steering wheel, steel sleeve column with theft-deterrent locking feature, Black
Visors, driver and front passenger, cloth, padded
Battery, 600 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Frame, full-length box ladder-type
Fuel tank capacity, mid-frame and approximately 31 gallons (117.3L)
Brake/transmission shift interlock, for automatic transmissions
Door beams, steel-side
StabiliTrak, traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system
Tow/haul mode selector, instrument panel-mounted
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
GVWR, 8600 lbs. (3901 kg) (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
Floor covering, full-length Black rubberized-vinyl (Not available with (RFM) rear floor covering delete, (5BV) Upfitter electrical or (PCH) Hotel Shuttle Package.)
Lighting, interior with 4 dome lights 1 overhead and 3 LED's on cross members in cargo area, includes defeat switch and door handle-activated switches
Cold Climate Package includes (K05) engine block heater (Includes (K08) auxiliary heat generator when ordered with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo Diesel engine.)
Transmission oil cooler, external (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duamax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Alternator, 105 amps (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package, (C69) rear air conditioning, (9L7) Wiring junction block equipment accessory, (5BV) Upfitter electrical provisions or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Steering, power includes EPS electronic power steering
Bumpers, front and rear painted Black with step-pad
Headlamps, dual halogen composite
Trim panels, hinged rear side doors and hinged rear doors (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package or (5BV) Upfitter electrical provisions.)
Cargo tie-downs 6 D-ring attachments on cargo area floor (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package, (5BV) Upfitter electrical provisions or (ZP6) 5-passenger Savana Crew Van.)
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and...
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard conne...
ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.