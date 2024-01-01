$31,995+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew Cab Base
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew Cab Base
Location
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
877-378-3542
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
132,100KM
Used
VIN 1GTU9AEF0KZ303885
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 132,100 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Interior
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
2019 GMC Sierra 1500