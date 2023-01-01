Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

91,023 KM

Details Features

$23,955

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,955

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 10164603
  2. 10164603
  3. 10164603
  4. 10164603
  5. 10164603
  6. 10164603
  7. 10164603
  8. 10164603
  9. 10164603
  10. 10164603
  11. 10164603
  12. 10164603
  13. 10164603
  14. 10164603
  15. 10164603
  16. 10164603
  17. 10164603
  18. 10164603
  19. 10164603
  20. 10164603
  21. 10164603
  22. 10164603
  23. 10164603
  24. 10164603
  25. 10164603
  26. 10164603
  27. 10164603
  28. 10164603
  29. 10164603
  30. 10164603
  31. 10164603
  32. 10164603
  33. 10164603
  34. 10164603
  35. 10164603
  36. 10164603
  37. 10164603
Contact Seller

$23,955

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
91,023KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10164603
  • Stock #: SP068846B
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F7XKH010102

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SP068846B
  • Mileage 91,023 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

2019 Honda Civic Sed...
 91,023 KM
$23,955 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla
88,538 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Forte GT LI...
 8,426 KM
$28,933 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory