SOLD
2019 Hyundai KONA
Ultimate
2019 Hyundai KONA
Ultimate
Location
CarSmart Niagara
6006 Thorold Stone Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 1A2
1-866-632-4576
SOLD
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2272A
- Mileage 64,040 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Arrival, Local 1-Owner Trade-in, Non-Smoker, CARFAX Verified History, All Books & Manuals + 2 Intelligent/Proximity Keys, Price + HST and License. Safety Inspection/Certification is included at No Extra Charge (No Hidden Fees), No Pricing Games ... with or without Financing Our Value Pricing Remains the Same (no differential pricing). Our Live Market Driven Prices are Pre-Discounted with our Best Price Upfront (No Haggle...No Hassles).
Top-of the-Line Ultimate Model with Optional Acid Yellow Mica Paint & Lime Interior Accents, 1.6 litre 4-Cyl (twin cams, 16-valves & variable valve timing, turbocharged & intercooled, 175 hp, 195 lb/ft of torque), Tuned to Operate on Regular Unleaded Gas (least expensive grade, 87 octane), 7-Speed Automatic Transmission with Shiftronic Manual Shifting feature, Automatic Full-Time All Wheel Drive, 18" Aluminum Alloy Sport Wheels with Fresh BRIDGESTONE Turanza Prestige All-Season Touring Tires, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock ABS Braking with Electronic Brake-Force Distribution + Emergency Braking Assist & Hill-Hold Control, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension with High-Quality SACHS Nitrogen Gas-Charged Shock Absorbers, Speed-Sensing Variable Assist Power Steering, LED Headlight with Auto On/Off Control + Auto Highbeam Assist, LED Signature/Daytime Running Lights, Fog Lamps, LED Side Mirror Signal Lighting + LED Taillights and Brake Lamps.
BCW- Blindspot Collision Warning Sensing, RCCW- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning Sensing, Rear Park-Assist Sonar Sensing (detects distance between your rear bumper and other objects, with both visual and audible warnings), FCA- Forward Collision-Warning Assist, Front Collision Mitigation with Active Braking Assist, Driver Alert Monitoring, ESC- Electronic Stability (antiskid) Control, TRAC- All-Speeds Traction Control, 8-Airbags, Bluelink App available with many features including Remote-Start and Find-My-Vehicle, HUD- Head-Up Display.
5-Star Collision Safety Rated with the NHTSA, Top Safety Pick with the IIHS, Auto Delayed Shut-Off Headlights, Privacy Tinted Glass (rear), Rain Detecting Wiper System, Premium INFINITY Audio with 8-Speakers, Rear Sub-Woofer, CLARI-FI Technology which Restores the Depth & Dynamic Range of Digitally Compressed MP3 Music Sources, HD-High Definition Radio Broadcast Technology, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Smartphone Integration, Bluetooth Media Streaming + Bluetooth Handsfree Phone Integration (with voice dialing), Antitheft Perimeter Alarm + Immobilizer Antitheft Ignition Technology, Full Leather (with perforations for best comfort) Seating, 3-Stage Seat Heating, Heated & Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Digital Compass, Outside/Ambient Temperature Display, Qi Wireless Phone Charging Pad, 10-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat, Intelligent/ Proximity Keys (2), Dual Illuminated Visor Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Fade-to-Off Interior Lighting, Split-Folding Rear Seats, Cargo Area Privacy Cover and Illumination/Lamp, Antitheft Wheel Locks, Front & Rear WeatherTech Floor Trays + Full Set of Carpet Mats.
Watch our YouTube "walk-around/product presentation" video at https://youtu.be/ErXFaEtcJec
CARFAX History e-mailed Free upon Request.
We're a Family-Owned Business Serving a Wide Market from our Niagara Falls location. We Can Arrange Shipping Virtually Anywhere Across the Country. Please Call for Further Information and a Quotation. We'll Work Harder to Earn Your Business and Thanks for the Opportunity.
Vehicle Features
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