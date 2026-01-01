2019 Hyundai KONA

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<p>Fresh Arrival, Local 1-Owner Trade-in, Non-Smoker, CARFAX Verified History, All Books & Manuals + 2 Intelligent/Proximity Keys, Price + HST and License. Safety Inspection/Certification is included at No Extra Charge (No Hidden Fees), No Pricing Games ... with or without Financing Our Value Pricing Remains the Same (no differential pricing). Our Live Market Driven Prices are Pre-Discounted with our Best Price Upfront (No Haggle...No Hassles).<br><br>Top-of the-Line Ultimate Model with Optional Acid Yellow Mica Paint & Lime Interior Accents, 1.6 litre 4-Cyl (twin cams, 16-valves & variable valve timing, turbocharged & intercooled, 175 hp, 195 lb/ft of torque), Tuned to Operate on Regular Unleaded Gas (least expensive grade, 87 octane), 7-Speed Automatic Transmission with Shiftronic Manual Shifting feature, Automatic Full-Time All Wheel Drive, 18 Aluminum Alloy Sport Wheels with Fresh BRIDGESTONE Turanza Prestige All-Season Touring Tires, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock ABS Braking with Electronic Brake-Force Distribution + Emergency Braking Assist & Hill-Hold Control, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension with High-Quality SACHS Nitrogen Gas-Charged Shock Absorbers, Speed-Sensing Variable Assist Power Steering, LED Headlight with Auto On/Off Control + Auto Highbeam Assist, LED Signature/Daytime Running Lights, Fog Lamps, LED Side Mirror Signal Lighting + LED Taillights and Brake Lamps.<br><br>BCW- Blindspot Collision Warning Sensing, RCCW- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning Sensing, Rear Park-Assist Sonar Sensing (detects distance between your rear bumper and other objects, with both visual and audible warnings), FCA- Forward Collision-Warning Assist, Front Collision Mitigation with Active Braking Assist, Driver Alert Monitoring, ESC- Electronic Stability (antiskid) Control, TRAC- All-Speeds Traction Control, 8-Airbags, Bluelink App available with many features including Remote-Start and Find-My-Vehicle, HUD- Head-Up Display.<br><br>5-Star Collision Safety Rated with the NHTSA, Top Safety Pick with the IIHS, Auto Delayed Shut-Off Headlights, Privacy Tinted Glass (rear), Rain Detecting Wiper System, Premium INFINITY Audio with 8-Speakers, Rear Sub-Woofer, CLARI-FI Technology which Restores the Depth & Dynamic Range of Digitally Compressed MP3 Music Sources, HD-High Definition Radio Broadcast Technology, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Smartphone Integration, Bluetooth Media Streaming + Bluetooth Handsfree Phone Integration (with voice dialing), Antitheft Perimeter Alarm + Immobilizer Antitheft Ignition Technology, Full Leather (with perforations for best comfort) Seating, 3-Stage Seat Heating, Heated & Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Digital Compass, Outside/Ambient Temperature Display, Qi Wireless Phone Charging Pad, 10-Way Power Adjustable Drivers Seat, Intelligent/ Proximity Keys (2), Dual Illuminated Visor Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Fade-to-Off Interior Lighting, Split-Folding Rear Seats, Cargo Area Privacy Cover and Illumination/Lamp, Antitheft Wheel Locks, Front & Rear WeatherTech Floor Trays + Full Set of Carpet Mats.</p><p>Watch our YouTube walk-around/product presentation video at <a href=https://youtu.be/ErXFaEtcJec target=_blank rel=noopener>https://youtu.be/ErXFaEtcJec</a></p><p>CARFAX History e-mailed Free upon Request.</p><div class=col-lg-8 col-sm-7 col-xs-12><div class=tabs__content mb-lg><div><div class=description-tab><p class=description-tab__description>Were a Family-Owned Business Serving a Wide Market from our Niagara Falls location. We Can Arrange Shipping Virtually Anywhere Across the Country. Please Call for Further Information and a Quotation. Well Work Harder to Earn Your Business and Thanks for the Opportunity.</p></div></div></div></div><div class=col-lg-4 col-sm-5 hidden-xs-down><div class=vdp-sidebar mb-md vdp-sidebar--sticky><div><div class=main-price><div class=><div class=price-block__single price-block--expanded price-block--hide-line> </div></div></div></div></div></div>

2019 Hyundai KONA

64,040 KM

Details Description Features

SOLD

Make it Yours

2019 Hyundai KONA

Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle
14181403

2019 Hyundai KONA

Ultimate

Location

CarSmart Niagara

6006 Thorold Stone Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 1A2

1-866-632-4576

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Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

SOLD

Used
64,040KM
VIN KM8K5CA51KU393245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2272A
  • Mileage 64,040 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Arrival, Local 1-Owner Trade-in, Non-Smoker, CARFAX Verified History, All Books & Manuals + 2 Intelligent/Proximity Keys, Price + HST and License. Safety Inspection/Certification is included at No Extra Charge (No Hidden Fees), No Pricing Games ... with or without Financing Our Value Pricing Remains the Same (no differential pricing). Our Live Market Driven Prices are Pre-Discounted with our Best Price Upfront (No Haggle...No Hassles).

Top-of the-Line Ultimate Model with Optional Acid Yellow Mica Paint & Lime Interior Accents, 1.6 litre 4-Cyl (twin cams, 16-valves & variable valve timing, turbocharged & intercooled, 175 hp, 195 lb/ft of torque), Tuned to Operate on Regular Unleaded Gas (least expensive grade, 87 octane), 7-Speed Automatic Transmission with Shiftronic Manual Shifting feature, Automatic Full-Time All Wheel Drive, 18" Aluminum Alloy Sport Wheels with Fresh BRIDGESTONE Turanza Prestige All-Season Touring Tires, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock ABS Braking with Electronic Brake-Force Distribution + Emergency Braking Assist & Hill-Hold Control, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension with High-Quality SACHS Nitrogen Gas-Charged Shock Absorbers, Speed-Sensing Variable Assist Power Steering, LED Headlight with Auto On/Off Control + Auto Highbeam Assist, LED Signature/Daytime Running Lights, Fog Lamps, LED Side Mirror Signal Lighting + LED Taillights and Brake Lamps.

BCW- Blindspot Collision Warning Sensing, RCCW- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning Sensing, Rear Park-Assist Sonar Sensing (detects distance between your rear bumper and other objects, with both visual and audible warnings), FCA- Forward Collision-Warning Assist, Front Collision Mitigation with Active Braking Assist, Driver Alert Monitoring, ESC- Electronic Stability (antiskid) Control, TRAC- All-Speeds Traction Control, 8-Airbags, Bluelink App available with many features including Remote-Start and Find-My-Vehicle, HUD- Head-Up Display.

5-Star Collision Safety Rated with the NHTSA, Top Safety Pick with the IIHS, Auto Delayed Shut-Off Headlights, Privacy Tinted Glass (rear), Rain Detecting Wiper System, Premium INFINITY Audio with 8-Speakers, Rear Sub-Woofer, CLARI-FI Technology which Restores the Depth & Dynamic Range of Digitally Compressed MP3 Music Sources, HD-High Definition Radio Broadcast Technology, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Smartphone Integration, Bluetooth Media Streaming + Bluetooth Handsfree Phone Integration (with voice dialing), Antitheft Perimeter Alarm + Immobilizer Antitheft Ignition Technology, Full Leather (with perforations for best comfort) Seating, 3-Stage Seat Heating, Heated & Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Digital Compass, Outside/Ambient Temperature Display, Qi Wireless Phone Charging Pad, 10-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat, Intelligent/ Proximity Keys (2), Dual Illuminated Visor Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Fade-to-Off Interior Lighting, Split-Folding Rear Seats, Cargo Area Privacy Cover and Illumination/Lamp, Antitheft Wheel Locks, Front & Rear WeatherTech Floor Trays + Full Set of Carpet Mats.

Watch our YouTube "walk-around/product presentation" video at https://youtu.be/ErXFaEtcJec

CARFAX History e-mailed Free upon Request.

We're a Family-Owned Business Serving a Wide Market from our Niagara Falls location. We Can Arrange Shipping Virtually Anywhere Across the Country. Please Call for Further Information and a Quotation. We'll Work Harder to Earn Your Business and Thanks for the Opportunity.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2019 Hyundai KONA Ultimate for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2019 Hyundai KONA Ultimate 64,040 KM SOLD

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CarSmart Niagara

CarSmart Niagara

6006 Thorold Stone Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 1A2
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CarSmart Niagara

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2019 Hyundai KONA