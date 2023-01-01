Menu
2019 Jeep Compass

53,268 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Niagara Pre-Owned

289-257-6666

2019 Jeep Compass

2019 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

2019 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Niagara Pre-Owned

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

289-257-6666

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

53,268KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10111458
  • Stock #: 540722B
  • VIN: 3C4NJDCB9KT693373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,268 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Console
Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

