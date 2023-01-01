$CALL+ tax & licensing
Niagara Pre-Owned
289-257-6666
2019 Jeep Compass
LIMITED
Niagara Pre-Owned
4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
53,268KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10111458
- Stock #: 540722B
- VIN: 3C4NJDCB9KT693373
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,268 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
