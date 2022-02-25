$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Niagara Pre-Owned
289-214-1108
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude
Location
Niagara Pre-Owned
4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
289-214-1108
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
51,448KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8446740
- Stock #: 552121A
- VIN: 1C4RJFAG7KC783693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 552121A
- Mileage 51,448 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
GPS Antenna Input
Google Android Auto
USB Mobile Projection
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Normal Duty Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Cloth Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
506 Watt Amplifier
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7' Display
Apple CarPlay Capable
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BZ ALTITUDE
Body Colour Shark Fin Antenna
Gloss Black Rear Fascia Applique
Leather-Faced w/Perforated Suede Seats
Wheels: 17' x 8' Tech Silver Aluminum
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Niagara Pre-Owned
Niagara Pre-Owned
4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7