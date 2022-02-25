Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

51,448 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Niagara Pre-Owned

289-214-1108

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude

Location

Niagara Pre-Owned

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

289-214-1108

  1. 8446740
  2. 8446740
  3. 8446740
  4. 8446740
  5. 8446740
  6. 8446740
  7. 8446740
  8. 8446740
  9. 8446740
  10. 8446740
  11. 8446740
  12. 8446740
  13. 8446740
  14. 8446740
  15. 8446740
  16. 8446740
  17. 8446740
  18. 8446740
  19. 8446740
  20. 8446740
  21. 8446740
  22. 8446740
  23. 8446740
  24. 8446740
  25. 8446740
  26. 8446740
  27. 8446740
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

51,448KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8446740
  • Stock #: 552121A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG7KC783693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 552121A
  • Mileage 51,448 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
GPS Antenna Input
Google Android Auto
USB Mobile Projection
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Normal Duty Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Cloth Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
506 Watt Amplifier
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7' Display
Apple CarPlay Capable
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BZ ALTITUDE
Body Colour Shark Fin Antenna
Gloss Black Rear Fascia Applique
Leather-Faced w/Perforated Suede Seats
Wheels: 17' x 8' Tech Silver Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Niagara Pre-Owned

2017 Fiat 500 X Lounge
 36,472 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-250 SD XLT
 157,182 KM
$64,999 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Sienna LE
 230,292 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Email Niagara Pre-Owned

Niagara Pre-Owned

Niagara Pre-Owned

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

Call Dealer

289-214-XXXX

(click to show)

289-214-1108

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory