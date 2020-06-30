+ taxes & licensing
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Cardinal Kia Cares We are disinfecting surfaces every hour Offering NO PAYMENTS FOR 4 MONTHS on All-New Kia models Offering NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS on all Pre-owned inventory aged 2014 + newer. White Glove Service : Home delivery of your new vehicle! If you are interested in test driving a vehicle from Cardinal Kia but do not want to visit the dealership in person, simply submit a Test Drive Request on our website for the vehicle of your choice and we will bring the vehicle to you!AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection (BSD) warning, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Passion Red 2019 Kia Sorento EX PREMIUM 3.3L AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.3L DOHCCARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsReviews: * Largely, it seems that the Sorento attracted many owners with its sharp looks and honest pricing, with generous feature content and good driving manners helping to seal the deal. Most owners report a cabin thats flexible, upscale, and brimming with storage. The V6 engine is highly rated for its smooth and pleasing character, too. Source: autoTRADER.caFamily owned and operated more than 20 years, we provide the friendly and courteous service that you deserve. All of the Pre-Owned vehicles we offer for sale go through a , vigorous safety and mechanical inspection and are thoroughly cleaned and detailed so that they are in as close to ''as new'' condition as possible. Our DAILY Ontario wide Price Checks against similar inventory make sure we are offering you the best deal possible on any vehicle in our stock. Read our Online Reviews Check us out on Facebook!***** See all of our New Pre-Owned Inventory, at http://www.cardinalkia.com/.***** We have satisfied customers from all over Ontario Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Welland, Fonthill, Fort Erie, Grimsby, Port Colborne, Beamsville, Hamilton, Smithville, Wainfleet, Stoney Creek, Hamilton Mountain, Burlington, Oakville, Ancaster and Caledonia, Mississauga, South Brampton and Hagersville.***** With easy bank financing and these great values, you can drive home in one of these great Cardinal Kia pre-owned vehicles today.
