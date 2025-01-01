Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Kia Soul

15,278 KM

Details Features

$17,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Kia Soul

EX

Watch This Vehicle
13080082

2019 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 13080082
  2. 13080082
  3. 13080082
  4. 13080082
  5. 13080082
  6. 13080082
  7. 13080082
  8. 13080082
  9. 13080082
  10. 13080082
  11. 13080082
  12. 13080082
  13. 13080082
  14. 13080082
  15. 13080082
  16. 13080082
  17. 13080082
  18. 13080082
  19. 13080082
  20. 13080082
  21. 13080082
  22. 13080082
  23. 13080082
  24. 13080082
  25. 13080082
  26. 13080082
  27. 13080082
  28. 13080082
  29. 13080082
  30. 13080082
  31. 13080082
  32. 13080082
  33. 13080082
  34. 13080082
  35. 13080082
  36. 13080082
Contact Seller

$17,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,278KM
VIN KNDJP3A55K7635964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Inferno Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15,278 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2019 Kia Soul EX for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2019 Kia Soul EX 15,278 KM $17,989 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2018 Chevrolet Trax LT 61,004 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Carnival LX for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2022 Kia Carnival LX 92,998 KM $34,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

Remote buying still available.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,989

+ taxes & licensing>

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

2019 Kia Soul