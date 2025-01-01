Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Nissan Kicks

62,070 KM

Details Features

$17,250

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Kicks

S FWD

Watch This Vehicle
12462619

2019 Nissan Kicks

S FWD

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 12462619
  2. 12462619
  3. 12462619
Contact Seller

$17,250

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,070KM
VIN 3N1CP5CU9KL527256

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # K093032A
  • Mileage 62,070 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2020 Kia Forte LX for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2020 Kia Forte LX 53,913 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia K5 GT-Line for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2021 Kia K5 GT-Line 129,833 KM $25,855 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 107,985 KM $15,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

Remote buying still available.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,250

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

2019 Nissan Kicks