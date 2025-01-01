$17,250+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks
S FWD
2019 Nissan Kicks
S FWD
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
877-378-3542
$17,250
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,070KM
VIN 3N1CP5CU9KL527256
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # K093032A
- Mileage 62,070 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
$17,250
+ taxes & licensing
Cardinal Kia
877-378-3542
2019 Nissan Kicks