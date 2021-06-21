Menu
2019 Nissan Pathfinder

41,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

Little Brothers Car Sales

905-356-9131

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Pathfinder

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

Location

Little Brothers Car Sales

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

905-356-9131

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

41,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7527981
  • Stock #: 4592
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM5KC604592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum

Automatic Transmission

3.5 V6 Gas Engine

Mag Wheels

Heated and Cooled Leather Seats

7 Passenger Seating

Back Up Camera, Bluetooth

Navigation

Panoramic Roof

Only 41,000 KMs

Call for details or check our full inventory at:

WWW.LITTLEBROSCARSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Temporary spare tire
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Little Brothers Car Sales

Little Brothers Car Sales

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

