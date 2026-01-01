Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS, NO OUT OF PROVINCE REGISTRATIONS, Low Kms, for sale by dealer hst & license extra, safety $899, Meticulously maintained, definitely the best exterior & interior condition in the marketplace! The best finance options in Canada for great, bad and no credit. 4600 Montrose Rd, Niagara Falls. 289 768 6304 2019 Nissan Rogue S Special Edition Package elevates the entry-level base S trim by adding several exterior and interior upgrades normally reserved for higher trim levels. Exterior Features The package replaces the standard steel wheels with upgraded styling and accents:17-inch Aluminum-Alloy Wheels (replaces base steel wheels with hubcaps)Heated Outside Mirrors featuring integrated LED turn signal indicators Roof Rails for extra cargo versatility Rear Privacy Glass (deep-tinted windows)Chrome Outside Door Handles Special Edition Badge placed on the rear liftgate Interior Comforts & Tech Inside, the package introduces dual climate zoning and upscale touchpoints: Heated Front Seats for both driver and passenger Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control allowing independent climate settings Chrome Interior Door Handles. Key Standard S Trim Features Because this package is built on the base Rogue S, you also get all standard 2019 Rogue S amenities: Infotainment: 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Driver Assist Safety: Standard Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Lane Intervention, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and High Beam Assist. Performance: A 170-hp 2.5L 4-cylinder engine mated to an Xtronic CVT transmission, Intelligent AWD

2019 Nissan Rogue

112,982 KM

Details Description

$15,380

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Rogue

AWD S Special Edition

Watch This Vehicle
14494615.825142456?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=16901

2019 Nissan Rogue

AWD S Special Edition

Location

Car Deal Guru

4600 Montrose Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2H 1K3

289-768-6304

  1. 14494615.825142456?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=16901
  2. 14494615.825142453?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=16901
  3. 14494615.825142447?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=16901
  4. 14494615.825142444?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=16901
  5. 14494615.825142450?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=16901
  6. 14494615.825142537?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=16901
  7. 14494615.825142540?w=320&h=240&q=75&bid=16901
  8. 14494615
  9. 14494615
  10. 14494615
  11. 14494615
  12. 14494615
  13. 14494615
  14. 14494615
  15. 14494615
  16. 14494615
  17. 14494615
  18. 14494615
  19. 14494615
  20. 14494615
  21. 14494615
  22. 14494615
  23. 14494615
  24. 14494615
  25. 14494615
  26. 14494615
  27. 14494615
  28. 14494615
  29. 14494615
Contact Seller

$15,380

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
112,982KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV8KC816481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 25031
  • Mileage 112,982 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS, NO OUT OF PROVINCE REGISTRATIONS, Low Kms, for sale by dealer hst & license extra, safety $899, Meticulously maintained, definitely the best exterior & interior condition in the marketplace!

The best finance options in Canada for great, bad and no credit. 4600 Montrose Rd, Niagara Falls. 289 768 6304

2019 Nissan Rogue S Special Edition Package elevates the entry-level base "S" trim by adding several exterior and interior upgrades normally reserved for higher trim levels. Exterior Features The package replaces the standard steel wheels with upgraded styling and accents:17-inch Aluminum-Alloy Wheels (replaces base steel wheels with hubcaps)Heated Outside Mirrors featuring integrated LED turn signal indicators Roof Rails for extra cargo versatility Rear Privacy Glass (deep-tinted windows)Chrome Outside Door Handles "Special Edition" Badge placed on the rear liftgate Interior Comforts & Tech Inside, the package introduces dual climate zoning and upscale touchpoints: Heated Front Seats for both driver and passenger Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control allowing independent climate settings Chrome Interior Door Handles.

Key Standard "S" Trim Features Because this package is built on the base Rogue S, you also get all standard 2019 Rogue S amenities: Infotainment: 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Driver Assist Safety: Standard Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Lane Intervention, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and High Beam Assist. Performance: A 170-hp 2.5L 4-cylinder engine mated to an Xtronic CVT transmission, Intelligent AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Deal Guru

Used 2019 Nissan Rogue AWD S Special Edition for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue AWD S Special Edition 112,982 KM $15,380 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2022 Ford F-150 Lariat 61,406 KM $48,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS 54,569 KM $25,999 + tax & lic

Email Car Deal Guru

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Deal Guru

Car Deal Guru

4600 Montrose Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2H 1K3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-768-XXXX

(click to show)

289-768-6304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,380

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Deal Guru

289-768-6304

2019 Nissan Rogue