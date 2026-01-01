$15,380+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue
AWD S Special Edition
2019 Nissan Rogue
AWD S Special Edition
Location
Car Deal Guru
4600 Montrose Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2H 1K3
289-768-6304
$15,380
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Caspian Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 25031
- Mileage 112,982 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS, NO OUT OF PROVINCE REGISTRATIONS, Low Kms, for sale by dealer hst & license extra, safety $899, Meticulously maintained, definitely the best exterior & interior condition in the marketplace!
The best finance options in Canada for great, bad and no credit. 4600 Montrose Rd, Niagara Falls. 289 768 6304
2019 Nissan Rogue S Special Edition Package elevates the entry-level base "S" trim by adding several exterior and interior upgrades normally reserved for higher trim levels. Exterior Features The package replaces the standard steel wheels with upgraded styling and accents:17-inch Aluminum-Alloy Wheels (replaces base steel wheels with hubcaps)Heated Outside Mirrors featuring integrated LED turn signal indicators Roof Rails for extra cargo versatility Rear Privacy Glass (deep-tinted windows)Chrome Outside Door Handles "Special Edition" Badge placed on the rear liftgate Interior Comforts & Tech Inside, the package introduces dual climate zoning and upscale touchpoints: Heated Front Seats for both driver and passenger Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control allowing independent climate settings Chrome Interior Door Handles.
Key Standard "S" Trim Features Because this package is built on the base Rogue S, you also get all standard 2019 Rogue S amenities: Infotainment: 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Driver Assist Safety: Standard Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Lane Intervention, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and High Beam Assist. Performance: A 170-hp 2.5L 4-cylinder engine mated to an Xtronic CVT transmission, Intelligent AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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