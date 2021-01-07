+ taxes & licensing
Cardinal Kia Cares We are disinfecting surfaces every hour Offering NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS on all Pre-owned inventory aged 2014 + newer. Recent Arrival! Previous Commercial, 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, ABS brakes, Active Noise Control System, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Bed Utility Group, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors, Body-Colour Door Handles, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Locking Rear Differential, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front Heated Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Steering Wheel, Hill Descent Control, Leather steering wheel, LED Bed Lighting, LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps, Level 2 Equipment Group, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Group, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead LED Lamps, Park-Sense Front Rear Park Assist, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Powder-Coated Front Bumper, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Premium Overhead Console, Quick Order Package 25W Rebel, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Media Hub w/2 USB Ports, Rear step bumper, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Rear Window Defroster, Rebel Instrument Cluster, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Single-Disc Remote CD Player, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Sport Performance Hood, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trailer Brake Control, Trailer Tow Group, Trailer Tow Mirrors, Trip computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variably intermittent wipers, Vinyl Door Trim Panel. billet silver metallic clearcoat 2019 Ram 1500 Sport/Rebel 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT Family owned and operated more than 20 years, we provide the friendly and courteous service that you deserve. All of the Pre-Owned vehicles we offer for sale go through a , vigorous safety and mechanical inspection and are thoroughly cleaned and detailed so that they are in as close to ''as new'' condition as possible. Our DAILY Ontario wide Price Checks against similar inventory make sure we are offering you the best deal possible on any vehicle in our stock. Read our Online Reviews Check us out on Facebook!***** See all of our New Pre-Owned Inventory, at http://www.cardinalkia.com/.***** We have satisfied customers from all over Ontario Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Welland, Fonthill, Fort Erie, Grimsby, Port Colborne, Beamsville, Hamilton, Smithville, Wainfleet, Stoney Creek, Hamilton Mountain, Burlington, Oakville, Ancaster and Caledonia, Mississauga, South Brampton and Hagersville.***** With easy bank financing and these great values, you can drive home in one of these great Cardinal Kia pre-owned vehicles today.
