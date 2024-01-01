Menu
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

66,873 KM

$27,610

+ tax & licensing
Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

Used
66,873KM
VIN 3C6JR7DTXKG506447

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # P11235
  • Mileage 66,873 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
