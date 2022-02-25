Menu
2019 Toyota Camry

92,782 KM

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Brock Ford Sales

905-357-5410

2019 Toyota Camry

2019 Toyota Camry

LE

2019 Toyota Camry

LE

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-357-5410

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

92,782KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8360433
  Stock #: L5425B
  VIN: 4T1B11HK8KU754000

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Stock # L5425B
  Mileage 92,782 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.brockfordsales.com/occasion/Toyota-Camry-2019-id8582214.html

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
LE
TOUCH SCREEN RADIO
Ac
ON
Lane Keep Assist
Ottawa
Fort Erie
Grimsby
Hamilton
London
Niagara Falls
Oakville
Stoney Creek
Welland
detailing
5 oil changes
5 oil changes, 5 tire rotations and nitrogen in the tires. The only additional charges are for HST and licensing. Brock Ford is a family run and operated business that has been serving the Niagara region for over 41 years. At Brock Ford we do the negotiating for you
Jordan
Beamsville
Windsor and all of Canada for the Brock Ford family experience. We look forward to seeing you at our Pre-Owned department located at 4500 Drummond Road
L2E 6C7 or please call (905) 357-5410 or our toll free number 1 (800) 461 3323.
Used 2019 Toyota Camry
hands free radio voice control. Clean Carfax (no accident claims). Vehicle price includes safety (By a Ford qualified mechanic)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brock Ford Sales

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

