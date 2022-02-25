$27,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
Brock Ford Sales
905-357-5410
2019 Toyota Camry
2019 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
Brock Ford Sales
4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
905-357-5410
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
92,782KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8360433
- Stock #: L5425B
- VIN: 4T1B11HK8KU754000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Stock # L5425B
- Mileage 92,782 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
LE
TOUCH SCREEN RADIO
Ac
ON
Lane Keep Assist
Ottawa
Fort Erie
Grimsby
Hamilton
London
Niagara Falls
Oakville
Stoney Creek
Welland
detailing
5 oil changes
5 tire rotations and nitrogen in the tires. The only additional charges are for HST and licensing. Brock Ford is a family run and operated business that has been serving the Niagara region for over 41 years. At Brock Ford we do the negotiating for you ...
Jordan
Beamsville
Windsor and all of Canada for the Brock Ford family experience. We look forward to seeing you at our Pre-Owned department located at 4500 Drummond Road
L2E 6C7 or please call (905) 357-5410 or our toll free number 1 (800) 461 3323.
Used 2019 Toyota Camry
hands free radio voice control. Clean Carfax (no accident claims). Vehicle price includes safety (By a Ford qualified mechanic)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Brock Ford Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Brock Ford Sales
4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7