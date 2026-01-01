$24,977+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
TRAIL
2019 Toyota RAV4
TRAIL
Location
CarSmart Niagara
6006 Thorold Stone Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 1A2
1-866-632-4576
Certified
$24,977
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Rock w/ Ice Edge Roof
- Interior Colour MOCHA
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,977 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of adventure and everyday practicality with this stunning Lunar Rock 2019 Toyota RAV4 Trail, now available at CarSmart in Niagara Falls. Its striking two-tone exterior, featuring a sleek Lunar Rock finish complemented by an Ice Edge roof, makes a bold statement wherever you go. Step inside to an inviting Mocha interior, offering a warm and comfortable cabin for all your journeys. Underneath its stylish exterior lies a capable 2.5L I4 (203 hp & 184 lb/ft of torque, runs on regular grade gas) engine paired with the Trail Grade All-Wheel-Drive system and an 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, ensuring you're ready to tackle whatever the Canadian roads – or trails – throw your way. Price + HST and License. Safety Inspection/Certification is included at No Extra Charge (No Hidden Fees), No Pricing Games ... with or without Financing Our Value Pricing Remains the Same (no differential pricing). Our Live Market Driven Prices are Pre-Discounted with our Best Price Upfront (No Haggle...No Hassles).
This versatile SUV boasts a spacious interior and the reliability that Toyota is renowned for, making it an ideal choice for families, adventurers, or anyone seeking a dependable and capable vehicle. With 154,977 kilometers on the odometer, this RAV4 Trail has been well-maintained and is ready for many more miles of memorable drives. Come experience the exceptional quality and enduring performance that a RAV4 Trail offers, all at CarSmart Niagara.
Here are 5 sizzling features that make this 2019 Toyota RAV4 Trail a standout:
- All-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any terrain or weather condition with confidence, thanks to its robust all-wheel-drive system designed for ultimate traction and control.
- Striking Lunar Rock w/ Ice Edge Roof: Turn heads with this unique and eye-catching exterior colour combination, showcasing a modern and adventurous aesthetic.
- Comfortable Mocha Interior: Settle into a refined and cozy cabin that offers a sophisticated atmosphere for every drive, enhancing your overall comfort.
- Spacious SUV/Crossover Body Style: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for road trips, daily commutes, and all your lifestyle needs.
- Proven Toyota Reliability: Benefit from Toyota's legendary reputation for durability and long-term dependability, providing peace of mind for years to come.
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