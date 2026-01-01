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<p>Discover the perfect blend of adventure and everyday practicality with this stunning Lunar Rock 2019 Toyota RAV4 Trail, now available at CarSmart in Niagara Falls. Its striking two-tone exterior, featuring a sleek Lunar Rock finish complemented by an Ice Edge roof, makes a bold statement wherever you go. Step inside to an inviting Mocha interior, offering a warm and comfortable cabin for all your journeys. Underneath its stylish exterior lies a capable 2.5L I4 (203 hp & 184 lb/ft of torque, runs on regular grade gas) engine paired with the Trail Grade All-Wheel-Drive system and an 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, ensuring youre ready to tackle whatever the Canadian roads – or trails – throw your way. <span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%;>Price + HST and License. Safety Inspection/Certification is included at No Extra Charge (No Hidden Fees), No Pricing Games ... with or without Financing Our Value Pricing Remains the Same (no differential pricing). Our Live Market Driven Prices are Pre-Discounted with our Best Price Upfront (No Haggle...No Hassles).<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span></span></p><p>This versatile SUV boasts a spacious interior and the reliability that Toyota is renowned for, making it an ideal choice for families, adventurers, or anyone seeking a dependable and capable vehicle. With 154,977 kilometers on the odometer, this RAV4 Trail has been well-maintained and is ready for many more miles of memorable drives. Come experience the exceptional quality and enduring performance that a RAV4 Trail offers, all at CarSmart Niagara.</p><p>Here are 5 sizzling features that make this 2019 Toyota RAV4 Trail a standout:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Capability:</strong> Conquer any terrain or weather condition with confidence, thanks to its robust all-wheel-drive system designed for ultimate traction and control.</li><li><strong>Striking Lunar Rock w/ Ice Edge Roof:</strong> Turn heads with this unique and eye-catching exterior colour combination, showcasing a modern and adventurous aesthetic.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Mocha Interior:</strong> Settle into a refined and cozy cabin that offers a sophisticated atmosphere for every drive, enhancing your overall comfort.</li><li><strong>Spacious SUV/Crossover Body Style:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for road trips, daily commutes, and all your lifestyle needs.</li><li><strong>Proven Toyota Reliability:</strong> Benefit from Toyotas legendary reputation for durability and long-term dependability, providing peace of mind for years to come.</li></ul><p> </p>

2019 Toyota RAV4

154,977 KM

Details Description Features

$24,977

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL

Watch This Vehicle
14432860

2019 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL

Location

CarSmart Niagara

6006 Thorold Stone Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 1A2

1-866-632-4576

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,977

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
154,977KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T3J1RFV7KW008779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Rock w/ Ice Edge Roof
  • Interior Colour MOCHA
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,977 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of adventure and everyday practicality with this stunning Lunar Rock 2019 Toyota RAV4 Trail, now available at CarSmart in Niagara Falls. Its striking two-tone exterior, featuring a sleek Lunar Rock finish complemented by an Ice Edge roof, makes a bold statement wherever you go. Step inside to an inviting Mocha interior, offering a warm and comfortable cabin for all your journeys. Underneath its stylish exterior lies a capable 2.5L I4 (203 hp & 184 lb/ft of torque, runs on regular grade gas) engine paired with the Trail Grade All-Wheel-Drive system and an 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, ensuring you're ready to tackle whatever the Canadian roads – or trails – throw your way. Price + HST and License. Safety Inspection/Certification is included at No Extra Charge (No Hidden Fees), No Pricing Games ... with or without Financing Our Value Pricing Remains the Same (no differential pricing). Our Live Market Driven Prices are Pre-Discounted with our Best Price Upfront (No Haggle...No Hassles). 

This versatile SUV boasts a spacious interior and the reliability that Toyota is renowned for, making it an ideal choice for families, adventurers, or anyone seeking a dependable and capable vehicle. With 154,977 kilometers on the odometer, this RAV4 Trail has been well-maintained and is ready for many more miles of memorable drives. Come experience the exceptional quality and enduring performance that a RAV4 Trail offers, all at CarSmart Niagara.

Here are 5 sizzling features that make this 2019 Toyota RAV4 Trail a standout:

  • All-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any terrain or weather condition with confidence, thanks to its robust all-wheel-drive system designed for ultimate traction and control.
  • Striking Lunar Rock w/ Ice Edge Roof: Turn heads with this unique and eye-catching exterior colour combination, showcasing a modern and adventurous aesthetic.
  • Comfortable Mocha Interior: Settle into a refined and cozy cabin that offers a sophisticated atmosphere for every drive, enhancing your overall comfort.
  • Spacious SUV/Crossover Body Style: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for road trips, daily commutes, and all your lifestyle needs.
  • Proven Toyota Reliability: Benefit from Toyota's legendary reputation for durability and long-term dependability, providing peace of mind for years to come.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

02QU
AV

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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CarSmart Niagara

6006 Thorold Stone Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 1A2
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$24,977

+ taxes & licensing>

CarSmart Niagara

1-866-632-4576

2019 Toyota RAV4