Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Volkswagen Golf

86,618 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Highline

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Highline

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 10751402
  2. 10751402
  3. 10751402
  4. 10751402
  5. 10751402
  6. 10751402
  7. 10751402
  8. 10751402
  9. 10751402
  10. 10751402
  11. 10751402
  12. 10751402
  13. 10751402
  14. 10751402
  15. 10751402
  16. 10751402
  17. 10751402
  18. 10751402
  19. 10751402
  20. 10751402
  21. 10751402
  22. 10751402
  23. 10751402
  24. 10751402
  25. 10751402
  26. 10751402
  27. 10751402
  28. 10751402
  29. 10751402
  30. 10751402
  31. 10751402
  32. 10751402
  33. 10751402
  34. 10751402
  35. 10751402
  36. 10751402
  37. 10751402
  38. 10751402
  39. 10751402
  40. 10751402
  41. 10751402
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
86,618KM
Used
VIN 3VWG57AU0KM012267

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,618 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr Auto GL for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2014 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr Auto GL 170,234 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia NIRO FWD 4dr EX for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2017 Kia NIRO FWD 4dr EX 213,857 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Sportage LX AWD for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2018 Kia Sportage LX AWD 152,674 KM $15,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Golf