2020 Ford Escape

32,336 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Brock Ford Sales

905-357-5410

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

S

2020 Ford Escape

S

Location

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-357-5410

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

32,336KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8360442
  • Stock #: T1043A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0F62LUA03391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour DARK EARTH GRAY CLOTH
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # T1043A
  • Mileage 32,336 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.brockfordsales.com/occasion/Ford-Escape-2020-id8603288.html

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Reverse Sensing System
ON
LANE KEEPING SYSTEM
Ottawa
Fort Erie
Grimsby
Hamilton
London
Niagara Falls
Oakville
Stoney Creek
Welland
detailing
5 oil changes
5 oil changes, 5 tire rotations and nitrogen in the tires. The only additional charges are for HST and licensing. Brock Ford is a family run and operated business that has been serving the Niagara region for over 41 years.
Jordan
Beamsville
Windsor and all of Canada for the Brock Ford family experience. We look forward to seeing you at our Pre-Owned department located at 4500 Drummond Road
L2E 6C7 or please call (905) 357-5410 or our toll free number 1 (800) 461 3323.
Used 2020 Ford Escape S FWD 100A
reverse camera system. Clean Carfax (no accident claims). Vehicle price includes safety (By a Ford qualified mechanic)

