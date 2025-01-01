$39,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
2020 Ford F-150
Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Location
Brock Ford Sales
4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
905-357-5410
$39,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,099 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' 5.0L V8 Engine
No Accidents - 5 Free Oil Changes Included
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat
Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8
Horsepower: Approximately 395 hp
Torque: 470 lb-ft
Transmission: 10-speed automatic
http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Ford-F150-2020-id12296191.html
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brock Ford Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Brock Ford Sales
Brock Ford Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-357-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-357-5410