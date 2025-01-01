Menu
2020 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5 5.0L V8 Engine No Accidents - 5 Free Oil Changes Included 2020 Ford F-150 Lariat Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 Horsepower: Approximately 395 hp Torque: 470 lb-ft Transmission: 10-speed automatic

http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Ford-F150-2020-id12296191.html

2020 Ford F-150

117,099 KM

Details Description

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

12549788

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-357-5410

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,099KM
VIN 1FTEW1E57LFC44843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,099 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' 5.0L V8 Engine

No Accidents - 5 Free Oil Changes Included

2020 Ford F-150 Lariat

Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8

Horsepower: Approximately 395 hp

Torque: 470 lb-ft

Transmission: 10-speed automatic


http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Ford-F150-2020-id12296191.html

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brock Ford Sales

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
905-357-5410

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Brock Ford Sales

905-357-5410

2020 Ford F-150