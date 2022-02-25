$29,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XL
Location
Brock Ford Sales
4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
905-357-5410
97,048KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8360391
- Stock #: 205222
- VIN: 1FTNF1C56LKE01269
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth 40/20/40
- Stock # 205222
- Mileage 97,048 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
ON
RWD
5.0L V8
Heavy Duty Payload Package
detailing
5 oil changes
5 tire rotations and nitrogen in the tires. The only additional charges are for HST and licensing. Brock Ford is a family run and operated business that has been serving the Niagara region for over 41 years. At Brock Ford we do the negotiating for you ...
Windsor and all of Canada for the Brock Ford family experience. We look forward to seeing you at our Pre-Owned department located at 4500 Drummond Road
L2E 6C7 or please call (905) 357-5410 or our toll free number 1 (800) 461 3323.
10 speed automatic transmission
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XL 100A
18 inch silver heavy duty wheels
. Clean Carfax (no accident claims). Vehicle price includes safety (By a Ford qualified mechanic)
