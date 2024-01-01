Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Ford F-250

62,774 KM

Details Features

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 11376500
  2. 11376500
  3. 11376500
  4. 11376500
  5. 11376500
  6. 11376500
  7. 11376500
  8. 11376500
  9. 11376500
  10. 11376500
  11. 11376500
  12. 11376500
  13. 11376500
  14. 11376500
  15. 11376500
  16. 11376500
  17. 11376500
  18. 11376500
  19. 11376500
  20. 11376500
  21. 11376500
  22. 11376500
  23. 11376500
  24. 11376500
  25. 11376500
  26. 11376500
  27. 11376500
  28. 11376500
  29. 11376500
  30. 11376500
  31. 11376500
  32. 11376500
  33. 11376500
  34. 11376500
  35. 11376500
  36. 11376500
  37. 11376500
  38. 11376500
  39. 11376500
  40. 11376500
Contact Seller

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,774KM
VIN 1FT7W2B64LED25977

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P11170
  • Mileage 62,774 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2021 Jeep Cherokee 80th Anniversary Edition, 4X4, Navi for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2021 Jeep Cherokee 80th Anniversary Edition, 4X4, Navi 44,880 KM $29,357 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V Sport, AWD, Navi, for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2020 Honda CR-V Sport, AWD, Navi, 49,619 KM $27,899 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X, 4X4, Navi, Remote Starter, for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X, 4X4, Navi, Remote Starter, 106,609 KM $36,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-250