Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Ford-Mustang-2020-id11253856.html>http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Ford-Mustang-2020-id11253856.html</a>

2020 Ford Mustang

27,632 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Location

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-357-5410

  1. 11685595
  2. 11685595
  3. 11685595
  4. 11685595
  5. 11685595
  6. 11685595
  7. 11685595
  8. 11685595
  9. 11685595
Contact Seller

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
27,632KM
VIN 1FATP8UHOL5148931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # T3017A
  • Mileage 27,632 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2020 Ford Mustang Premium 2.3L Ecoboost Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brock Ford Sales

Used 2021 Ford Explorer 4 roues motrices - Limited for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2021 Ford Explorer 4 roues motrices - Limited 41,925 KM $42,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Ranger LARIAT cabine SuperCrew 4RM caisse de 5 pi for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2023 Ford Ranger LARIAT cabine SuperCrew 4RM caisse de 5 pi 53,998 KM $49,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Expedition LIMITED MAX 4X4 for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2022 Ford Expedition LIMITED MAX 4X4 65,393 KM $74,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brock Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brock Ford Sales

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-357-XXXX

(click to show)

905-357-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Brock Ford Sales

905-357-5410

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Mustang