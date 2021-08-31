Menu
2020 Ford Transit

46,000 KM

Details

$49,800

+ tax & licensing
Little Brothers Car Sales

905-356-9131

Cargo Van

Location

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

46,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7600204
  • Stock #: 3783
  • VIN: 1ftye1y86lka53783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3783
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Ford Transit T150 Low Roof Cargo Van 130" WB


Automatic Transmission

Power Windows and Power Locks

3.5 V6 Gas Engine


Only 46,000 KMs

Back Up Camera

Bluetooth


Call for details or check our full inventory at:

WWW.LITTLEBROSCARSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

