2020 Ford Transit

$49,800 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7600204

7600204 Stock #: 3783

3783 VIN: 1ftye1y86lka53783

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 3783

Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Interior Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics Lane Departure Warning Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.