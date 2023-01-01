2020 Ford Transit

$72,985 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9816262

9816262 Stock #: :P10056

:P10056 VIN: 1FBAX2X86LKB02794

Vehicle Details Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Stock # :P10056

Mileage 18,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Steering Wheel Audio Controls WiFi Hotspot Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Exterior Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Comfort Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.