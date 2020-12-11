Menu
2020 GMC Savana

22,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,800

+ tax & licensing
$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

Little Brothers Car Sales

905-356-9131

2020 GMC Savana

2020 GMC Savana

Cargo Van

2020 GMC Savana

Cargo Van

Location

Little Brothers Car Sales

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

905-356-9131

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

22,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6353681
  • Stock #: 9783
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFP7L1139783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Summit White (White)
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 9783
  • Mileage 22,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo Van

Automatic Transmission

Cruise Control

Air Conditioning

Power Windows and Power Locks

4.3 Six Cylinder Gas Engine

Balance Of Factory Warranty from GMC

Only 22,000 KMs

Back Up Camera

Payment is $300 biweekly with $0 Down and Including HST OAC

All biweekly payments are based on 6.99% fixed interest. The term of the loan varies from 3 years to 7 years depending on the year of the vehicle

Call for details or check our full inventory at:

WWW.LITTLEBROSCARSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
oil life monitor
Hill start assist
Body, standard
Suspension, front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted, all windows
Wipers, front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers
License plate kit, front
Cup holders, 3 on the engine console cover
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature and oil pressure
Warning tones, headlamp on and key-in-ignition
Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III
Defogger, side windows
Headliner, cloth, over driver and passenger
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Door, swing-out passenger-side, 60/40 split
Mirrors, outside manual, Black
Assist handles, driver and right-front passenger
Console, engine cover with open storage bin
Steering wheel, steel sleeve column with theft-deterrent locking feature, Black
Visors, driver and front passenger, cloth, padded
Battery, 600 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Frame, full-length box ladder-type
Fuel tank capacity, mid-frame and approximately 31 gallons (117.3L)
Brake/transmission shift interlock, for automatic transmissions
Door beams, steel-side
StabiliTrak, traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system
Tow/haul mode selector, instrument panel-mounted
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
GVWR, 8600 lbs. (3901 kg) (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
Trim panels, hinged rear side doors and hinged rear doors (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package.)
Lighting, interior with 4 dome lights 1 overhead and 3 LED's on cross members in cargo area, includes defeat switch and door handle-activated switches
Cold Climate Package includes (K05) engine block heater (Includes (K08) auxiliary heat generator when ordered with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo Diesel engine.)
Transmission oil cooler, external (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duamax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Steering, power includes EPS electronic power steering
Bumpers, front and rear painted Black with step-pad
Headlamps, dual halogen composite
Alternator, 105 amps (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package, (C69) rear air conditioning, (9L7) Wiring junction block equipment accessory or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Floor covering, full-length Black rubberized-vinyl (Not available with (RFM) rear floor covering delete or (PCH) Hotel Shuttle Package.)
Airbags, seat-mounted side-impact for driver and right-front passenger and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for 1-row coverage with (ZX1) driver only high-back bucket seat or (ZX2) driver and right-front passenger high-back bucket seats, and 2-row covera...
Cargo tie-downs 6 D-ring attachments on cargo area floor (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package or (ZP6) 5-passenger Savana Crew Van.)
GMC Connected Access capable (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Little Brothers Car Sales

Little Brothers Car Sales

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

905-356-XXXX

905-356-9131

