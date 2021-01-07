+ taxes & licensing
877-378-3542
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
877-378-3542
+ taxes & licensing
Cardinal Kia Cares We are disinfecting surfaces every hour Offering NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS on all Pre-owned inventory aged 2014 + newer. New Price! Recent Arrival! Previous Commercial, 10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Gray Leather, 10-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster w/Lumbar, 10-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster w/Lumbar, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Driver Memory, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electrical Lock Control Steering Column, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver Front Outboard Passenger Seating, Heated steering wheel, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Illuminated entry, Keyless Open Start, LED Cargo Area Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Tilt-Wheel Telescoping Steering Column, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather-Appointed Front Seat Trim, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Windows w/Driver Express Up/Down, Power Rear Windows w/Express Down, Rear Dual USB Charging-Only Ports, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Package, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Gray 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8 Family owned and operated more than 20 years, we provide the friendly and courteous service that you deserve. All of the Pre-Owned vehicles we offer for sale go through a , vigorous safety and mechanical inspection and are thoroughly cleaned and detailed so that they are in as close to ''as new'' condition as possible. Our DAILY Ontario wide Price Checks against similar inventory make sure we are offering you the best deal possible on any vehicle in our stock. Read our Online Reviews Check us out on Facebook!***** See all of our New Pre-Owned Inventory, at http://www.cardinalkia.com/.***** We have satisfied customers from all over Ontario Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Welland, Fonthill, Fort Erie, Grimsby, Port Colborne, Beamsville, Hamilton, Smithville, Wainfleet, Stoney Creek, Hamilton Mountain, Burlington, Oakville, Ancaster and Caledonia, Mississauga, South Brampton and Hagersville.***** With easy bank financing and these great values, you can drive home in one of these great Cardinal Kia pre-owned vehicles today.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5