http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Honda-Civic-2020-id10120748.html

2020 Honda Civic

60,803 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

LX CVT

2020 Honda Civic

LX CVT

Location

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-357-5410

Contact Seller

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

60,803KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F55LH010735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T5205C
  • Mileage 60,803 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2020 Honda Civic Sedan LX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brock Ford Sales

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Brock Ford Sales

905-357-5410

2020 Honda Civic