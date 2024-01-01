$34,170+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Willys
Location
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
877-378-3542
$34,170
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,068KM
VIN 1C4HJXDG7LW327335
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # P11252A
- Mileage 88,068 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Keyless Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cardinal Kia
877-378-3542
2020 Jeep Wrangler