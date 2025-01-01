Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Kia Forte

111,113 KM

Details Features

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Kia Forte

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12396228

2020 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 12396228
  2. 12396228
  3. 12396228
  4. 12396228
  5. 12396228
  6. 12396228
  7. 12396228
  8. 12396228
  9. 12396228
  10. 12396228
  11. 12396228
  12. 12396228
  13. 12396228
  14. 12396228
  15. 12396228
  16. 12396228
  17. 12396228
  18. 12396228
  19. 12396228
  20. 12396228
  21. 12396228
  22. 12396228
  23. 12396228
  24. 12396228
  25. 12396228
  26. 12396228
  27. 12396228
  28. 12396228
  29. 12396228
  30. 12396228
  31. 12396228
  32. 12396228
  33. 12396228
  34. 12396228
  35. 12396228
  36. 12396228
  37. 12396228
  38. 12396228
Contact Seller

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
111,113KM
VIN 3KPF24AD8LE157784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gravity Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SP373261A
  • Mileage 111,113 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2023 Kia Telluride SX LIMITED AWD for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2023 Kia Telluride SX LIMITED AWD 44,419 KM $49,850 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 5.5ft Box 4WD for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 5.5ft Box 4WD 117,784 KM $30,997 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Venue Essential for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2023 Hyundai Venue Essential 42,050 KM $21,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

Remote buying still available.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Forte