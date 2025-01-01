$15,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Kia Forte
EX IVT
2020 Kia Forte
EX IVT
Location
Brock Ford Sales
4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
905-357-5410
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,069KM
VIN 3KPF54AD1LE180430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T1115B
- Mileage 99,069 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Kia Forte EX 2.0 MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT L
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Exterior
Performance Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brock Ford Sales
2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR TITANIUM 169,244 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Escape S AWD 78,100 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 48,121 KM $46,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Brock Ford Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brock Ford Sales
4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-357-XXXX(click to show)
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Brock Ford Sales
905-357-5410
2020 Kia Forte