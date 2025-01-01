Menu
2020 Kia Forte EX 2.0 MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT L

2020 Kia Forte

99,069 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Forte

EX IVT

13177142

2020 Kia Forte

EX IVT

Location

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-357-5410

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,069KM
VIN 3KPF54AD1LE180430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T1115B
  • Mileage 99,069 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Kia Forte EX 2.0 MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT L

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Exterior

Performance Tires

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brock Ford Sales

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
Call Dealer

905-357-XXXX

(click to show)

905-357-5410

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Brock Ford Sales

905-357-5410

2020 Kia Forte