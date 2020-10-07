Menu
2020 Kia Forte5

15,870 KM

Details Description

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Location

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

15,870KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6054552
  • Stock #: SP867185A
  • VIN: KNAF45A72L5059031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange Delight
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,870 KM

Vehicle Description

Cardinal Kia Cares We are disinfecting surfaces every hour Offering NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS on all Pre-owned inventory aged 2014 + newer. Recent Arrival! 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: UVO Intelligence, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Orange 2020 Kia Forte5 GT FWD 7-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV70 201hp CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Family owned and operated more than 20 years, we provide the friendly and courteous service that you deserve. All of the Pre-Owned vehicles we offer for sale go through a , vigorous safety and mechanical inspection and are thoroughly cleaned and detailed so that they are in as close to ''as new'' condition as possible. Our DAILY Ontario wide Price Checks against similar inventory make sure we are offering you the best deal possible on any vehicle in our stock. Read our Online Reviews Check us out on Facebook!***** See all of our New Pre-Owned Inventory, at http://www.cardinalkia.com/.***** We have satisfied customers from all over Ontario Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Welland, Fonthill, Fort Erie, Grimsby, Port Colborne, Beamsville, Hamilton, Smithville, Wainfleet, Stoney Creek, Hamilton Mountain, Burlington, Oakville, Ancaster and Caledonia, Mississauga, South Brampton and Hagersville.***** With easy bank financing and these great values, you can drive home in one of these great Cardinal Kia pre-owned vehicles today.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

